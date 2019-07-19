Pool contractor arrested again, denied bail by Pinellas judge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sue Fortenbery was in court once again Friday.

“You cannot bond out,” a Pinellas County judge said. “No, ma’am!”

That judge told Fortenbery she has to stay in jail for allegedly committing more crimes while out on bond.

“This was a snowball effect,” she said before the judge cut her off.

“That’s not before me today. I’m just looking at whether there are enough facts to hold you or not,” the judge said.

Fortenbery has another arrest to add to her previous ones.

8 On Your Side learned she runs Pinellas Marcite Finishers with her husband, Steve.

She has been arrested at least five times. Friday’s appearance is in connection with a pool job promised at a home in Palm Harbor.

Arrest papers show that she took $2,200 from the owner and never finished the job. The work was expected to begin in May of this year, paperwork shows.

“To me, there’s no difference in someone coming up and putting a gun to my back. Except, instead of a gun, they used an ink pen,” said a previous victim, Robert Smalley.

Smalley is among a growing list of disgruntled customers all over the Tampa Bay area.

He paid a down payment of $1,200 to have his pool resurfaced in February, but Pinellas Marcite Finishers never even started that job.