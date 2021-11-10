Winter the Dolphin, star of ‘Dolphin Tale’ in critical condition

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium says Winter the Dolphin is in critical condition following diagnosis of gastrointestinal infection.

CMA said tests conducted this week showed Winter had a gastrointestinal infection. On Wednesday, CMA said test results showed an intensification of the infection.

According to the aquarium, animal care experts are consulting with top animal care and veterinary specialists in the country and exploring all possible options to save Winter’s life.

To focus vital care for Winter and to create the best possible environment for her medical team, Clearwater Marine Aquarium will temporarily close to the public Friday, Nov. 12, with plans to reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.

“On behalf of the CMA staff and Winter’s care team, we thank everyone for the incredible outpour of love and support you have shown Winter since her rescue in 2005 and especially these last few days. Many are inspired by her resiliency and this amazing response reminds us of how deeply she has affected millions, including so many on their own health journey,” CMA said.

Winter became part of the CMA family after getting entangled in a crab trap line and losing her tail in 2005. Since then, the beloved dolphin has been an important part of the Tampa Bay community.

Those interested in sending notes of encouragement to Winter and the CMA team can do so by emailing winter@cmaquarium.org.