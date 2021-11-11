Winter the dolphin in critical condition, aquarium closing Friday

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Winter the Dolphin, star of “Dolphin Tale” is in critical condition, according to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Earlier this week 8 On Your Side reported the 16-year-old marine mammal was fighting a gastrointestinal infection.

“She wasn’t quite eating as much as she typically would, so, that kind of ramped things up in terms of us wanting to do more in terms of her care,” CMA President Dr.James Powell said. “She’s very special, the world adores her.”

Winter made national headlines in 2005 when she was rescued off the Florida coast and taken to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The bottlenose dolphin had become entangled in a crab trap line and lost her tail. She later received a prosthetic replacement.

Winter’s story inspired the film “Dolphin Tale”, starring Harry Connick Jr., Ashley Judd, Kris Kristofferson, and Morgan Freeman.

“We’re going to do everything we possibly can to make sure she gets the correct treatment,” Dr. Powell said earlier this week.

Powell said those caring for Winter will run blood tests and continue to monitor and interact with the dolphin.

“We’re looking at it holistically from a medical stand point but also behaviorally,” Dr. Powell said.

On Wednesday evening, the aquarium said Winter was in critical condition, and her infection was getting worse. They’ve been reaching out to animal care and veterinary specialists across the country and were “exploring all possible options to save Winter’s life,” CMA said on Facebook.

The aquarium will be closed to the public Friday, Nov. 12 “to focus that vital care for Winter and create the best possible environment for her medical team,” the statement said. It plans to reopen on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m.