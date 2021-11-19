Winter Beach opening with waterside ice skating this weekend at St. Pete Pier

ST. PETE, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Pete Pier has transformed into a holiday wonderland of winter fun featuring festive decorations and an ice skating rink.

The very first Winter Beach celebration in Downtown St. Pete is kicking off Saturday, Nov. 20 for families to explore and experience new traditions. Visitors will be able to ice-skate under the sky at a beach-side ice rink with 360-degree views of the water.

“It’s giving people an opportunity to enjoy it, for people who were born here and never had a chance to ice-skate, what a great place to do it out at the Pier,” St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman said.

Throughout the holidays, there will be festive food, music, themed skating nights, concerts, local vendors, “snow” days and even a visit from Santa.

“This is a city that really celebrates our small businesses, it’s what makes us different from anywhere else in the country,” Mayor Kriseman said.

The grand opening celebration will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. Ice skating will be open afterwards from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Winter Beach at the St. Pete Pier will be open from Nov. 20 through Jan. 17, 2022.

Admission is free, ice-skating tickets are $17 and include 75-minute access to the rink and skate rentals.