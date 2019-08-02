Judge considering protective order for sheriff in Michael Drejka case

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Will Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri be forced to testify in the case of the State of Florida versus Michael Drejka? We could learn the answer to that question as early as Friday afternoon.

A pretrial hearing in the case is scheduled to take place at the Pinellas County Courthouse at 2 p.m.

Drejka is no longer using the stand your ground defense in the 2018 shooting of Markeis McGlockton.

Drejka fatally shot 28-year-old McGlockton after the two were involved in an altercation over parking in a handicapped parking spot outside of a Clearwater convenience store on July 19. Drejka was initially not arrested due to Florida’s stand your ground law.

A motion for a protective order for the sheriff is one of several motions a judge will consider at Friday’s hearing. The judge could rule on those motions today or issue a ruling at a later date.

Jury selection in Drejka’s trial on manslaughter charges is scheduled to begin Aug. 19.

