PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — As school districts across the Tampa Bay area plan to shut their doors Thursday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole, parents in Pinellas County are left wondering if their local schools will follow suit.

Officials with Pinellas County Schools said they have remained in “constant communication” with Pinellas County Emergency Management to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole’s forecasted wind speeds, rainfall, and potential for flooding.

District leaders are currently assessing a potential school closure and are expected to share further information “no later than approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday.”

The district said all updates, including school closure information, will be shared using via:

A recorded phone message to all employees and families,

An email message to all employees and families,

A text message to all registered users (opt-in by texting YES to 67587)

The district’s website: www.pcsb.org/weather

The district’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts, and

With local TV, radio, print, and online news outlets

An Emergency Information Phone Line can be reached by dialing (727) 588-6424. Call the Emergency Information Phone Line to hear a recorded update.

The district added all activities scheduled for this evening will take place as planned.

Information on changes to specific extracurricular activities will be shared directly by each school.