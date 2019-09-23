Wildlife officials work to rescue injured manatee in Treasure Island

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Wildlife officials are monitoring the movements of an injured manatee near Treasure Island.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said the animal was found injured in the intercoastal waterways on Sunday, but they have not been able to get close enough to capture it.
Wildlife officials suspect there is another manatee with the animal, possibly a calf. It’s unclear if that animal is injured as well.
The agency said it will be working at that location on Monday and are coming up with a plan to rescue the manatee, which is very large and will require a lot of assistance to capture.
