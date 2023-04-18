PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Wild footage captured from a Pinellas County deputy’s body and dash cameras shows him attempt to pull over a vehicle that had been driving erratically near Safety Harbor Friday.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Pereira attempted to stop the vehicle, but his attempts failed. After the car was unable to be stopped, the driver traveled completely off the roadway, struck a median, drove over it and began traveling on the wrong side of the road.

In fear that the wrong-way driver would cause a serious crash and to prevent him from hurting or killing anyone, Pereira used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

Pinellas County Deputy Dave Brenn said the driver was “practically unresponsive” and had to be removed from the vehicle and placed on the ground.

In the video, Pereira can be heard asking the man to stop the car several times. After the driver failed to do so, the deputy asked him what he’d taken.

“What’d you take, man?” Pereria asked.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation following the traffic stop and was later charged with DUI, possession of fentanyl and possession of marijuana.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released by the sheriff’s office at this time.