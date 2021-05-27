Wife of fallen Pinellas County deputy thanks community for support

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Following the outpouring of love and support from the community, the wife of Pinellas County Deputy Michael Magli, Stephanie Magli, expressed her gratitude Thursday to those who have honored her husband.

In a heartfelt letter, Stephanie said in part, “Michael left a lasting impression on so many, more than he ever could have dreamt. He was kind, strong yet gentle, funny, and thoughtful. He was so much more than any words I can try to put together… There is a hole in our hearts that can never be filled. Michael will forever be missed and so very loved for the rest of our lives.”

You can view her full letter to the community in the images below:

Courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office asks members of the community to continue to keep Magli, his wife, daughters, and family in their thoughts and prayers.