Wife of fallen Pinellas County deputy thanks community for support

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Following the outpouring of love and support from the community, the wife of Pinellas County Deputy Michael Magli, Stephanie Magli, expressed her gratitude Thursday to those who have honored her husband.

In a heartfelt letter, Stephanie said in part, “Michael left a lasting impression on so many, more than he ever could have dreamt. He was kind, strong yet gentle, funny, and thoughtful. He was so much more than any words I can try to put together… There is a hole in our hearts that can never be filled. Michael will forever be missed and so very loved for the rest of our lives.”

You can view her full letter to the community in the images below:

  • Courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office
  • Courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office asks members of the community to continue to keep Magli, his wife, daughters, and family in their thoughts and prayers.

  • Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office
  • Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office
  • Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office
  • Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office
  • Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office
  • Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss