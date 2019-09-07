Widow of parking spot shooting victim speaks out in Clearwater

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Samantha Omasta is angry and upset. She finds it hard to describe her emotions these days.

“I’ve spent this whole week crying,” said Omasta, after she learned the man accused of killing her husband was being released from jail. “I broke down and I was shaking and I was crying. And I still can’t believe it. It’s just unreal. He had no time to sit and think about what he did.”

Last Saturday night, 31-year-old Derek Omasta was pulling into his driveway on Grove Street in Clearwater, when another car was parked in his spot. He exchanged words with 26-year-old Deshon Powers. Clearwater police say Powers went into his residence and grabbed a gun and shot Omasta. Omasta died from his injuries.

The day after the shooting, Powers’ roommate and friend Scarlet Knott described what she witnessed.

“All of a sudden, right when I turned my head, I seen him shoot the gun really fast,” said Knott. “And I seen the guy like get shot right here and then he falls. That was like the worst thing I’ve ever seen.”

Police arrested Powers and charged him with first-degree murder. He was initially held without bond, but at his first appearance the next day, the judge reduced his bond to $750,000 and deputies released him hours later.

Samantha Omasta, who is pregnant with Derek’s child, can’t believe her husband is gone.

“He just wanted a good family life,” said Samantha. “Everyone was always like, he’s so polite. He’ll hold the door for you. He is respectful to his elders.”

She plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Powers and attend every one of his criminal proceedings.

“I will be at every court hearing. I will be at every single moment,” said Samantha Omasta. “Because he is going to know if I have to suffer, he’s going to have to suffer too. It’s not right.”

LATEST STORIES: