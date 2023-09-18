PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Some Pinellas County residents may notice a change in the way their water tastes, but it’s nothing to be alarmed about, county officials assured on Monday.

According to the county, the change in taste is a direct result of the water treatment method temporarily changing from chloramine to chlorine disinfection.

The change will begin on Monday, Sept. 25, through Saturday, Oct. 24. Officials said Pinellas County and its wholesale customers will be impacted by this change.

“Customers may notice a slight difference in the taste and/or odor during this temporary change but will not experience low pressure or a disruption of service,” county officials said in a press release.

The semiannual disinfection program is designed to maintain distribution system water quality and minimize the potential for any future problems. There have been no indications of significant bacteriological contamination problems in the system, the county stated.

As the treatment change goes into effect, the water will continue to meet all federal and state standards for safe drinking water.

According to Pinellas County, kidney dialysis patients should not be impacted but should contact their dialysis care provider for more information about chlorine disinfection and how it affects their treatment.

Fish owners should also not be affected if they already have a system to remove chloramines but should contact local pet suppliers with any questions.

For more information, please visit pinellas.gov/utilities or contact Pinellas County Utilities Business & Customer Services at 727-464-4000.