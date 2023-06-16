CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are visiting Clearwater Beach Friday, you may want to stay out of the water.

Beach lifeguards are flying red flags, which means swimmers should use extreme caution.

A red flag means conditions are rough and swimmers are discouraged from entering the water, according to the United States Lifesaving Association.

Clearwater officials said gusty westerly winds are creating rough seas and hazardous swimming conditions.

If you do plan to take a dip in the water, make sure to swim near a lifeguard.