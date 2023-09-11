CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Sep. 11, 2023, marked yet another anniversary since FDLE activated an AMBER Alert for 8-year-old Zachary Bernhardt. Twenty-three years later, he is still missing.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Bernhardt was last seen sleeping in his Clearwater home on the night of Sep. 10, 2000.

Around 4 a.m. the next morning, his mother went for a walk and upon returning, discovered Bernhardt missing.

Bernhardt reportedly went by the nickname Zach. He has a scar under his chin, a scar between his eyes on the bridge of his nose, and on the right side of his upper lip.

Photos provided by FDLE show Bernhardt at age 8, and an age-progressed photo of him to 29 years old.

(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Anyone with information about Bernhardt’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4200 or 911.