Where is Kathleen Moore? Search continues 5 days after her disappearance in New Port Richey

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The staff at Whiskey Wings where 34-year-old Kathleen Moore works will continue lighting candles outside the bar until the missing mother is found.

Under the photo of Moore next to the candles, it says, “My story isn’t over yet.”

Friends reported Moore missing on Tuesday after she was a no-show two days in a row at work.

“More than one person knows something and they need to come forward sooner than later,” Nikki Wallen, a close friend of 20 years said.

With each passing day, family and friends are becoming more concerned while they hope Moore will be located safe and sound.

The staff at Whiskey Wings in St Pete where #KathleenMoore works will light candles until the missing woman is found. Many friends gathered here tonight. Some wearing yellow ribbons with her initials. Others have sweatshirts with her photos.https://t.co/FZ4O72AXVN @WFLA @WFLAJB pic.twitter.com/ZoDoUiZ4IY — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) December 4, 2021

Wallen shared with 8 On Your Side a photo she took with Moore Sunday night at a beach bar.

After returning to her home in Largo, Wallen said Moore left her car there and went with her boyfriend back to his home in New Port Richey.

“It’s like her to leave her car at my house,” Wallen said. “But it’s not like her to miss work and school and to not contact me, so it’s not her having her car there for days, it’s me not hearing from her that I know something isn’t right. Something happened.”

While friends say Moore lived in Pinellas County, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this missing person’s case.

#Breaking @PascoSheriff deputies are at the home of missing 34-yr-old #KatheenMoore’s boyfriend in New Port Richey. She was last seen in this area around 1am on Nov. 29. Friend tells @WFLA a homeless man found her cell phone in nearby Walgreens dumpster. https://t.co/FZ4O72AXVN pic.twitter.com/YKU422p8DQ — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) December 3, 2021

On Friday afternoon and into the night, investigators searched the boyfriend’s home on Carmel Avenue. Deputies say that area is Moore’s last known location around 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29.

Deputies followed up on another lead and looked for any clues in Moore’s disappearance at the Pasco County Landfill in Spring Hill.

8 On Your Side has confirmed the sheriff’s office has recovered Moore’s cell phone. A homeless man found it in the dumpster at a Walgreens near the boyfriend’s home, multiple friends said.

“It’s hard because I want to have faith she comes home, so I can hear her laughter and hug her and let her know I love her,” said close friend Jessica Brumett. “It’s hard because we’re now at five days.”

Brumett said she grew up with Moore and considers her a sister as they met when they were both 11 years old. The last time she saw her missing friend was at a Thanksgiving family celebration.

“Please help me bring her home,” she said. “I’m begging you. Keep sharing, get her face out there. She is someone. She is important. Her life does matter.”

Friends said Moore made a final FaceTime call from the boyfriend’s home early Monday morning, saying she was waiting for an Uber to pick her up.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has not named any persons of interest in this case.

If you have any information on Moore’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.