When will more COVID-19 vaccines be available in Pinellas County?

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County and the Florida Department of Health, a state agency, began distribution of the latest 10,000 COVID vaccines sent to the county on Tuesday. The vaccinations are being done by appointment only.

“We’re excited about our partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, they’re a state agency and we’re county government,” Pinellas County Public Information Manager David Connor said. “We’re working together here for a good cause. We’re hopeful for the week [ahead.]”

Connor said the department plans to disperse the 10,000 vaccines at four locations from Jan. 19 through Jan. 25, but they are not releasing exactly where because they do not want anyone showing up without an appointment.

8 On Your Side has been told the locations are in Pinellas Park, Palm Harbor, Largo and St. Petersburg. Connor says the locations will not be drive-through vaccination sites. They chose, for the safety of those receiving the vaccine, to have them sitting in a more controlled environment inside a building.









Pictures of the Pinellas Park location taken by WFLA.

People who received the vaccine at the Pinellas Park location Tuesday told 8 On Your Side the experience was flawless and said they were in and out in under half an hour. They said it’s a well-organized process with golf carts driven by EMS Paramedics willing to drive you from the parking lot to the building, which is about a three-minute walk away.

8 On Your Side asked Connor on Tuesday when more vaccines would be arriving. He said they’re wondering the same thing and that the information would be dispersed as soon as more are sent from the federal government.

If you don’t have an appointment to get the vaccine yet, officials suggest you pre-register. To do that, go to the CDR Health Patient Portal. We’re told it takes about 15 minutes to create an account and notifications about new appointments will be sent out in there as they become available.