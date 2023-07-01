PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Beachgoers are puzzled by piles of white material that have been washing up in Pinellas County recently.

It caused a stir online ahead of the busy Independence Day weekend, with residents concerned that it could be plastic or another substance that can harm wildlife.

Pinellas County environmental officials determined that the material is completely harmless. It was investigated by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission researchers, who determined it was actually sea grass that was bleached by the sun.

Syringodium filiforme – known as manatee grass, or sea grass – is a vital part of the coastal ecosystem. It provides a vital habitat and food source for wildlife like manatees, and it also helps keep Tampa Bay waters clear.

Seagrasses naturally shed “vegetation fragments” as a part of their life cycle, according to a study provided by Pinellas County Environmental News. From there, they can end up anywhere – on the ocean floor, floating out to sea, or washed up on the beach.