ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be in town over the weekend for the 21st Anniversary of St. Pete Pride.

This is one of the largest Pride celebrations in the United States.

“It is just going to be non-stop. It’s a ton of fun, people come from all over the country, all over the world for this,” Cocktail Director of Operations Melvin Theriault said.

Festivities have been going on all throughout the month, but the main celebration kicks off with a Friday night concert featuring Idina Menzel at Jannus Live.

On Saturday, a festival with live music and food will take place North Straub Park and Vinoy Park starting at 2 p.m.

“That is going to be massive. We have a stage on both sides. Local performers doing all of the things,” St. Pete Pride Co-Vice President Dr. Byron Green said. “St. Pete local performers are top caliber, some of the best in the world.”

The Trans March will begin at 5:30 p.m. following the parade route in reverse. The march will end near Albert Whitted Park, which is where the Pride Parade will start.

The parade route goes down Bayshore Drive to Vinoy Park.

On Sunday, CAN Community Health is presenting the “Pride in Grand Central” Street Fair that runs from noon to 5 p.m.

Check out St. Pete Pride’s website for Friday concert ticket information and for additional event details.