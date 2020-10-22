‘What else can happen this year?’: Palm Harbor woman finds 2-headed snake in her home

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8’s Christine McLarty spoke with a Palm Harbor woman Thursday morning about her experience in finding a rare two-headed snake in her home.

“I mean what else can happen this year? This is just 2020 I think. We’re fine, we’ll roll with this,” Kay Rogers said laughing when Christine McLarty asked her reaction to the snake in her home.

Kay Rogers said her children loved the discovery and credited her cat, Olive, for finding the two-headed serpent in their living room as a “gift.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said the snake is a southern black racer.

FWC said both snakeheads have tongues that flick and react to movement, but not always in the same way since they have two different brains.

Rogers said that made mealtime interesting. She said they cared for the snake for five days before giving it to FWC. In that time, they tried to feed it bugs, lizard tails, and small frogs.

Kay Rogers

Kay Rogers

Kay Rogers

Kay Rogers

Kay Rogers

Kay Rogers

Kay Rogers Pictures provided by Kay Rogers of the snake, her family and her cat that found the snake.

“It just didn’t really work for him,” Rogers said. “One head would be looking this way and see the food, the other head would be looking that way so he wouldn’t be able to get there fast enough to get it. Or they would both see the same thing but it would be overwhelming for them, they just wouldn’t even try!”

FWC said two-headed snakes are unlikely to survive in the wild because the two brains make different decisions that make eating or escaping predators difficult.

Rogers said she turned to Facebook groups for help when she found it and had a lot of “shady” and “sketchy” people trying to buy it off her to add to their “collection.”

Rogers said she wasn’t comfortable with that and wanted the snake to be safe in a good home, which is why she gave it to FWC officials.

FWC said the phenomenon, termed bicephaly, is uncommon but happens during embryo development when two monozygotic twins failed to separate, leaving the heads conjoined onto a single body.

According to an article by Intelligent Living, any vertebrate can have two heads. They said bicephaly has been reported in turtles, lizards, humans, snakes, and other creatures.

The rare snake is currently being cared-for by FWC staff in Gainesville.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: