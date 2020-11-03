PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The race for U.S. Representative for District 13 pits a seasoned politician against a political newcomer.

Democratic incumbent Representative Charlie Crist is being challenged by Republican Anna Paulina Luna. Luna edged out the competition in the August primary, ending up with 36 percent of the vote.

Her closest rival was Amanda Makki with 28.5 percent.

On Tuesday, Luna spent Election Day traveling to more than half a dozen precincts to wave for support.

“I really feel like I’ve done everything I can do to get my message out there,” she said.

A recent poll by St. Pete Polls, puts Luna several points behind Crist.

The poll of 1,280 likely Florida Congressional District 13 voters took place on Oct. 28.

When asked, if the election for the congressional seat in District 13 were held today, and the candidates were Republican Anna Paulina Luna and Democrat Charlie Crist, who would you vote for, about 39 percent said Luna, about 55 percent said Crist, and nearly 7 percent were undecided or wouldn’t say.

The poll has a 2.7 percent margin.

But Luna said Tuesday she’s confident.

“We’ve put all our hope and dreams in this race so we feel pretty good and we’re getting a real positive response. I think people in general just really want change.”

