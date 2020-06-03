Westfield Countryside mall temporarily closes over safety concerns

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Westfield Countryside mall in Clearwater has temporarily closed its doors Wednesday over safety concerns.

The mall posted the following statement on its website:

“For the welfare of our customers, employees and retail partners, we are currently closed. We strongly believe in the importance of inclusivity and in the strength of our community – please stay safe, and we look forward to reopening to serve you soon. “

News Channel 8 reached out to Westfield to see how long the temporary closure will last, however, on its website, Countryside should reopen Thursday at 11 a.m.

“We have heard from many of you about reports of a planned protest or disturbance at Westfield Countryside Mall later today. We have been investigating the veracity of these reports for the last couple of days,” the Clearwater Police Department mentioned in a Facebook post. “While at this time we do not believe it to be a credible threat, we have an increased police presence in the area of the mall and other similar destinations. We also have plans in place to address riotous behavior and looting. Our goal is to keep all of Clearwater safe. Thank you, and stay safe.”

