SHORE ACRES, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Idalia left homeowners in Shore Acres with piles of debris in their front yard.

“We’ve never had to deal with something like this before,” said Blake Thomas, a Shore Acres resident.

Thomas moved into the Shore Acres neighborhood in February of this year, and now damage from Hurricane Idalia has caused his family to move out temporarily.

“All the kitchen appliances don’t really work, and all of our furniture is in a pile in the middle until we’re able to get a storage unit,” Thomas said.

Ted Dorsey, who also lives in Shore Acres, had a huge pile of belongings damaged by flooding in his front yard.

Shore Acres residents impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

“All of the furniture is gone. I’m hopefully optimistic that two remodeled bathrooms of the three will be somewhat salvageable, but I mean, it’s pretty much a total loss,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey says recovering from the damage could take several months.

“We’ll just have to get through it, and that’s all we can do,” he said.