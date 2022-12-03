ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Jannus Live in St. Petersburg was electric Saturday morning as fans came together to root for Team USA.

“I used to get up at 2 in the morning, so to be able to get up at 9 and see them in the knockout round is incredible,” Julianna Dunbar said.

Hundreds of fans were decked out in red, white, and blue hoping for a victory against the Netherlands in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

“We’ve got quite the crowd here making a lot of noise for Team USA,” organizer Pete Boland said.

From the good to the bad, fans cheered on Team USA until the very end when they lost 3-1.

“We’ll be back in 4 years baby,” Auscin Ziug said. “We got them.”

“I love our country; I loved the way our team played,” Andy Huizinga said. “We played with so much heart man through the whole thing.”

“We’re here fighting,” he continued. “God bless the USA.”

Fans said as they walked away that they’re at least grateful for the opportunity to watch Team USA play in the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 8 years.