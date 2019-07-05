Welcome to Florida: Enjoy rich history, beautiful flowers & shade at Sunken Gardens in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Sunken Gardens is a botanical paradise in the middle of bustling downtown St. Petersburg.

It’s located at 1825 4th Street North in St. Petersburg. The botanical garden is over 100 years old.

“It has actually been here since the early 1900s. George Turner Sr. actually was somewhat of an enthusiast, but had this passion for botanicals and created this wonderful garden we have here in St. Pete,” said Dwayne Biggs, supervisor of Sunken Gardens.

The location was actually a sinkhole that, back in the day, was full of water and muck.

According to Biggs, Turner drained the sinkhole and created the garden that is actually 15 feet below street level.

Biggs said there are over 500 species of plants you’ll be able to see in the gardens. Many are some not seen in other parts of Florida.

“Well one of the great things here are these royal palm trees… that are close to 100 feet tall… some of the tallest in Pinellas County. And they’re absolutely spectacular. We also have fruit here. There’s mangos that are falling off the trees, getting close to falling off the trees,” he said.

“We have other botanicals here, such as limes. We have one beautiful tree that people get a lot of joy out of seeing is the angel trumpet. And they’re actually in bloom right now.”

In addition to the 500 plus kinds of plant species you’ll see, you can also meet Sunken Garden’s flamboyance of flamingos and other species of parrots.

”We have other parrot species that are within the gardens and some of them get a joy out of talking to our guests and interacting with our guests,” said Biggs.

“It is absolutely wonderful to come out here. It’s very relaxing. It feels like you’ve been transported to another place. We do get nice breezes… It’s just one of those places that you can go again and again and it feels like it’s the first time.”

The lobby entrance of Sunken Gardens is currently being renovated. The main entrance will be closed for approximately eight weeks and a temporary entrance has been established.

Penny for Pinellas funds are being used for the renovation project.

Here’s some more information to help you plan your next trip to Sunken Gardens.

Ticket prices:

– Adult: $10

– Seniors (62+): $8

– Children (2-11): $4

Group visits to Sunken Garden

Parking is free!

Hours:

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sunday: Noon – 4:30 p.m.

The last admission is sold at 4 p.m. daily.

Travel time to Sunken Gardens (weekday afternoon conditions listed):

– From Downtown Tampa: 29 minutes

– From Brandon: 46 minutes

– From New Port Richey: 59 minutes

– From Lakeland: 1 hour, 8 minutes

– From Bradenton: 35 minutes

– From Sarasota: 53 minutes

– From Orlando: 2 hours, 23 minutes

