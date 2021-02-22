‘We don’t honor hatred’: St. Pete Mayor Kriseman not lowering flags for Rush Limbaugh

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has announced the city will not follow Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order to lower Florida flags at half-staff in honor of conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh who died last week.

In a tweet Kirseman said:

“Not lowering flags for Rush. In St. Pete we don’t honor hatred, racism, bigotry, homophobia, or anything else he has spewed over the years. We are, however, honoring the life of Deputy Michael Magli of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.”

The news comes Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried saying she will disregard Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order to lower Florida flags.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that he will order flags in Florida to be flown at half-staff when Limbaugh’s body is laid to rest.

“There’s not much that needs to be said, the guy was an absolute legend,” DeSantis said. “He was a friend of mine and just a great person.”

The controversial radio host and Florida resident died at the age of 70 on Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer.