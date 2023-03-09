ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Wawa opened its 250 Florida store Thursday and it happens to be in St. Petersburg.

The store is located at 5390 66th Street North. To celebrate its grand opening, all customers can enjoy free coffee from March 9 through March 19.

Wawa said the store is fully equipped with a built-to-order, fresh food kitchen featuring its signature hoagies.

“At Wawa, our core purpose is fulfilling lives every day, and since our first store opened, we’ve believed that we all have a role in making this world a better place,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our associates deliver experiences and often create emotional connections with customers that go beyond what traditionally happens in a retail environment, and we look forward to welcoming old friends and making new ones in this wonderful community!”

During the grand opening ceremony, Wawa presented a check for $7,450 to Feeding Tampa Bay from a $25,000 grant to Florida Food Banks.

It also recognized local first responders with its Hoagies for Heroes hoagie building competition. First responders from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Lealman Fire District and St. Petersburg Police Department competed to see who could build the most hoagies in three minutes.

Wawa also presented checks for $2,500 to each department’s charity of choice.