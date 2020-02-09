CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Garden Avenue in downtown Clearwater has been closed due to a water main break, according to Clearwater police.
Police say the closure starts just north of Cleveland Street.
The incident was first reported just before 2 p.m. Saturday.
Motorists are being asked to find alternative routes while traveling north and south.
LATEST STORIES:
- Water main break causes road closures in downtown Clearwater
- Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump
- Man arrested for allegedly raping 5-year-old on U.S. Embassy grounds in New Delhi
- Recall issued for Infantino infant carriers due to fall risk
- Meet teen racing sensation Hailie Deegan