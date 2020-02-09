Water main break causes road closures in downtown Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Garden Avenue in downtown Clearwater has been closed due to a water main break, according to Clearwater police.

Police say the closure starts just north of Cleveland Street.

The incident was first reported just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Motorists are being asked to find alternative routes while traveling north and south.

