PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a Ford F-150 crashed into a Palm Harbor hair salon on Wednesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:47 p.m. in the parking lot of 683 Alderman Road when the driver, a 76-year-old Tarpon Springs man, accidentally accelerated and lost control of the vehicle.

Video shows the man’s truck traveling forward before striking the building. FHP said the building he crashed into had a gym, hair salon and liquor store.

Following the crash, bystanders from surrounding buildings can be seen walking toward the crash site.

According to FHP, the 76-year-old was removed from the truck. No one was taken to the hospital.

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

(WFLA)

Courtesy: Lindsey DiCicco

Vicki “Diane” Cooper told WFLA she was at the fitness center next door when she was pushed into her desk.

“I was in my office, sitting at my desk, and we heard a very large — sounded like an explosion,” she said. “The truck had actually come through this wall — my office is at the corner — so it hit my wall, broke the wall, and pushed me into my desk.”

No other details were immediately available.