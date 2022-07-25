ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police officers rescued a pelican in distress while out on the waters of Tampa Bay.

Video of the rescue showed officers with the marine unit pull the pelican onto their boat.

“Fishing hooks and lines can be a nightmare for curious seabirds,” the department wrote on Facebook. “That was the case recently when officers with the SPPD Marine Patrol Unit found a pelican entangled in a fishing line and hook in Tampa Bay near the Skyway Bridge.”

The officer recording the rescue said the pelican had the hook embedded on its shoulder and its beak.

Once they reached a dock, officers and a marine biologist from Eckerd College worked to cut the hook off the bird.

After it was cut free, the pelican was released back onto the water, happy to be swimming normally.