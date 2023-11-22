TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8 has obtained video of prison escapee Sean Williams being booked into jail after he was taken into custody in Pinellas County on Tuesday.

Williams, who was accused of child rape among other crimes, was apprehended in the 11500 block of Walsingham Road around 9 p.m. after authorities got a report about a suspicious person in the area.

A 30-second video obtained by WFLA shows Williams, who is covered in bruises, being booked into jail after his capture. He is seen being pushed through the doors in a wheelchair with his ankles restrained and wrists handcuffed behind his back.



(Photo: Federal Bureau of Investigation)

Williams had been on the run for more than a month after he escaped a prison van that was taking him from a detention facility in Kentucky to a federal courthouse in Greeneville, Tennessee.

U.S. Marshal David Jolley told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield he sold a car in North Carolina and eventually made his way down to Pinellas County.

“And the night that he walked into this 7-Eleven, a clerk apparently recognized him there, called the police. They were able to move in on him and take him into custody. He was hiding somewhere close by the store,” Jolley said.

The store clerk, Tasha Baumgartner, told Banfield his tattoo made him easy to recognize.

“I just felt weird about it, so I rang him up. He bought a hot dog. And then I went outside and I followed sort of around the corner to see where he was going. And he disappeared. … I called the police and told them. He was in my store. I know he was,” Baumgartner said.

According to reports, Williams had been indicted on multiple state charges and was being charged federally with escape. He was on Tennessee’s Most Wanted list “for two counts of rape of a child, sixteen counts of esp. aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of aggravated sexual battery (under 13).” He was also accused of drugging and sexually assaulting several women.