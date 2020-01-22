WATCH: Seminole Army dad surprises his 5 kids at Disney

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Samantha Yates and her husband Staff Sergeant Byron Yates live in Seminole with their five kids, ages 1 to 11 years old.

SSG Yates has been in the Army for 13 years in the Aviation Medivac Unit based out of Clearwater.

Most recently, he’s been overseas on deployment in Syria for more than a year.

Yates and his wife have been planning the surprise for their five kids for a few months and it all came together at Disney this past Friday.

Their daughter Kylie was the most surprised, and couldn’t stop crying.

They’re not sure how long dad, SSG Yates, will get to stay home but they hope it will be for a while. He will be working out of the Aviation Unit in Clearwater.



























