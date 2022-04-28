CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A rare white dolphin was spotted swimming through a Clearwater canal Wednesday.

Video from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium showed the first reported sighting of the dolphin in over a year.

According to CMA, the young dolphin, named Cherub, is suspected to have hypo-pigmentation. That means it was born a normal color, but has gotten lighter over time.

CMA said Cherub appears to be doing well and is travelling with three other dolphins. They said that’s important for a young dolphin because they learn necessary survival skills from other dolphins.

Cherub was quite popular when it was first spotted over a year ago, leading CMA to warn people who hope to see it in person.

“What we would like to just advocate for is just responsibly viewing dolphins, considering they are a wild animal, they are a federally protected animal, under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, so it is illegal to harass them,” a representative said.

The aquarium is asking anyone who sees Cherub to give them a call at 727-441-1790 ext. 1, so they continue to keep an updated record on the dolphin’s health and growth.