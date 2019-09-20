VIDEO: Pinellas deputy crashes vehicle to prevent more serious wreck

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County deputy was unharmed after he used his vehicle to stop a car from slamming into oncoming traffic.

The accident happened in unincorporated Clearwater in the area of U.S. Highway 19 and Curlew Road at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Travis Sibley was on-duty, driving his fully marked 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, heading east on Curlew Road when he witnessed a crash.

Deputies said Saralina Ponce, 50, had been traveling westbound on Curlew Road and made a sharp turn into the left-turn lane in order to yield to an ambulance that was coming up behind her with its emergency lights activated.

Dawn Ergang, 49, was driving her 2010 Mazda, traveling in the opposite direction and hit Ponce’s Nissan Altima.

Sibley saw Erdang’s vehicle spin toward him and “maneuvered his vehicle in an attempt to stop Ergang’s vehicle from continuing into on-coming traffic.”

Ergang’s vehicle struck the front driver’s side of Deputy Sibley’s vehicle and stopped, authorities said.

Ponce was hospitalized with minor injuries. Neither Deputy Sibley or Erdang were hurt.

“Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

