PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A police chase with a 78-year-old woman who was driving against traffic came to a crashing finale Thursday, dash camera video showed.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office were monitoring traffic along SR580 in Oldsmar when they spotted 78-year-old Virginia Smith, of Oldsmar, driving eastbound in the westbound lanes just after 1 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies tried several times to get Smith to pull over. In a dash camera video obtained by News Channel 8, one deputy can be heard yelling at smith to “pull over” while the two drove side by side.

After several failed attempts, deputies stopped Smith’s car using a Precision Immobilization Technique or “PIT” Maneuver.

Smith was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence. She was held in the Hillsborough County jail without bond.