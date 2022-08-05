PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A video from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office showed deputies wrestle with a nearly 6-foot-long shark as they struggled to cut it free from a crab earlier in the week.

“It’s been a week of sea life rescues at PCSO!” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies with the Marine Unit said they were flagged down by a citizen who reported that the shark caught on a crab trap. In the video, on deputy can be heard saying that the shark is trying to pull him back into the water.

“Move, move, move,” the deputy said. “It’s taking me.”

“I don’t think he’s taking you,” another deputy can be heard saying. “It’s just the boat moving backward.”

The deputy added that the shark appeared to be “very tired.”

After deputies evaluated the situation, they determined they could not safely remove the entire hook from the shark’s mouth.

“They cut as far down on the line as they could so the shark could live to see another day,” the post said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, several types of sharks inhabit the waters around Tampa Bay including; Blacktip Sharks, Bonnethead Sharks, Bull Sharks, Great Hammerhead Sharks, Lemon Sharks, Nurse Sharks, and Tiger Sharks.