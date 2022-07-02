PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are investigating an incident that took place outside the Uhuru House located in downtown St. Pete after a person was caught on camera shooting a flamethrower near the building late Saturday morning.

Authorities were called around 10:15 a.m. to investigate the fire that broke out near 1291 18th Avenue South, in St. Petersburg. Police said the fire burned a flag on a flagpole and nearby palm trees.

Authorities said there was no damage to the surrounding area and there were no reported injuries.

Detectives said they are working to identify a suspect. Police did not immediately release additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Dept. at (727) 893-7780 or text “SPPD” plus your tip to TIP411.

This is a developing story.