WATCH: Officers line street to salute Pinellas deputy killed in crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officers in Pinellas County lined a street Wednesday evening to salute the body of the deputy killed while trying to stop a suspected drunk driver on East Lake Road.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Michael Magli was struck and killed by a truck around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on East Lake Road and Forelock Road.

According to deputies, Magli was helping officers chase a suspected drunk driver, and had stopped in the median of the road to retrieve and deploy stop sticks. The driver, 33-year-old Robert Allen Holzaepfel, lost control of his truck and hit Magli, pinning him under his patrol vehicle.

Authorities said Holzaepfel was driving under the influence and on a suspended license. He was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage with more charges pending.

Deputies said Holzaepfel has 16 prior felony convictions and was on probation at the time of the crash.

On Wednesday, members of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office lined a driveway to salute Magli as an ambulance carrying his body pulled into a garage. The sheriff’s office shared video of the powerful moment on Facebook.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Magli leaves behind a wife and two young children. He is the first deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office to be killed in the line of duty, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.