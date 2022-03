PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An officer with the St. Petersburg Police Department joined an African drumming group that performed at the 2022 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, the “musically talented Officer, Santiago” joined the group while on a walking patrol.

The festival took place on Feb. 19, according to the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival’s website.