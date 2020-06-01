WATCH: Mating manatee herd spotted near Indian Rocks Beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee season is over, which means most of the manatees have left Florida’s freshwater springs and returned to sea.

Over the past few weeks, scattered numbers of manatees were seen heading toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Michael McCarthy was out on his See Through Canoe when he said he noticed a mating herd passing through the intracoastal waterway near Indian Rocks Beach.

The group can be seen chasing each other around the shallow area.

