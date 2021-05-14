WATCH: Manatee swims around group of canoers near Fort DeSoto Park

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Talk about a memorable experience! A group of canoers got an up-close and personal interaction with one of Florida’s beloved gentle giants.

Canoe and kayak rental tour company See Through Adventures posted a video of the manatee encounter to Facebook, which took place Thursday near Fort DeSoto Park.

“We love giving our customers great experiences,” the post read. “It is our goal to find you (a) manatee and dolphin and other marine life.”

The canoers definitely won’t forget this adventure!

