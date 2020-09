ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A manatee made quite the first impression off the coast of St. Petersburg.

See Through Canoe says this manatee really wanted to see the camera mounted on the underside of the clear canoe.

The manatee pushed his nose into the camera a few times and after a few minutes of satisfying his curiosity, he went on his way.

