ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department is held a press conference on Wednesday to announce the establishment of a regional human trafficking task force.

The announcement comes after the agency received a federal grand to create the task force.

Chief Anthony Holloway and U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez and representatives from other agency partners were all in attendance.

You can watch the full press conference in the video player above.

