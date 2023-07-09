DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A kayaker had a close encounter with a shark while paddling near Caladesi Island in Dunedin.

Drone operator John Yanchoris recorded the video of the shark and kayaker at 8:04 a.m. Sunday.

Even though the two venturers got pretty close, the shark paid the kayaker no mind and swam away, keeping to itself.

According to Paddling Magazine, sharks can attack kayakers, although only in rare instances.

If you see a shark nearby, do not try to paddle away, or it could mistake you for an injured seal.

However, you can use your paddle to bop the shark on the snout if it is getting aggressive. That should get it to change its mind about taking a bite out of you or your kayak.