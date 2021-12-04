WATCH: Injured, underweight manatee rescued from St. Petersburg canal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater Marine Aquarium rescue team saved a manatee Thursday afternoon as it struggled to survive in a St. Petersburg canal.

The aquarium said the manatee was underweight, had a head wound from a watercraft, and was suffering from lesions on its face and body, possibly due to the cold weather.

The team worked with Fish & Wildlife Conservation and ZooTampa to get the manatee out of the water, loading the mammal onto a tarp before carrying onto the rescue truck.

“With more than 1,000 manatee deaths reported in Florida this year, we are ready to respond in times of need to provide a second chance at life,” the aquarium said in a statement.

