WATCH: Injured, underweight manatee rescued from St. Petersburg canal

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater Marine Aquarium rescue team saved a manatee Thursday afternoon as it struggled to survive in a St. Petersburg canal.

The aquarium said the manatee was underweight, had a head wound from a watercraft, and was suffering from lesions on its face and body, possibly due to the cold weather.

The team worked with Fish & Wildlife Conservation and ZooTampa to get the manatee out of the water, loading the mammal onto a tarp before carrying onto the rescue truck.

“With more than 1,000 manatee deaths reported in Florida this year, we are ready to respond in times of need to provide a second chance at life,” the aquarium said in a statement.

  • (Courtesy: Clearwater Marine Aquarium)
  • (Courtesy: Clearwater Marine Aquarium)
  • (Courtesy: Clearwater Marine Aquarium)
  • (Courtesy: Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

You can watch video of the rescue in the player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss