ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A “fireball” moved across power lines in the Shore Acres area of St. Petersburg on Sunday morning after storms moved through the area.

Duke Energy said the phenomenon is called “arcing” and occurs when something hits a power line and there is a fault, in this case a tree, extreme winds or flying debris.

“The fault caused damage to our overhead equipment as well as to the substation that fed power to this area,” Duke Energy said in a statement.

Power in the area was restored at about 3:30 p.m.

“Safety is our first concern after every storm and the weather event over the weekend serves as an important reminder of the necessary precautions to take before, during and after a storm, which includes preparing in advance for extended outages and being extremely cautious around power lines,” Duke Energy said.