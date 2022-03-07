Watch: FHP trooper hit by drunk driver, protects runners at Skyway 10K

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Dramatic video of a Sarasota woman crashing into a state trooper’s vehicle while under the influence was released by the Florida Highway Patrol on Monday.

The video shows Kristen Kay Watts, 52, of Sarasota driving her BMW north on I-275 at a high speed when she approached a road closure that was put in place for the Armed Forces Skyway 10K Race on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Watts nearly crashed head-on with a vehicle operated by Trooper Toni Schuck, a 26 year veteran of the Patrol who was serving as the last line of defense to the Skyway 10K runners. Both Watts and Schuck were seriously injured and subsequently hospitalized.

Watts was charged with DUI serious injury, two counts of reckless drive damage person or property, and two counts of DUI damage to property or person of another. The case remains under investigation.

Those wishing to contact Trooper Schuck, who continues to recover from her injuries with her family at home, may send their thoughts to her attention at Florida Highway Patrol, 11305 North McKinley Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 or via our FLHSMV and FHP social media.