DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A drone pilot recently captured footage of a shark swimming off the Dunedin Causeway over the weekend.

Drone pilot John Yanchoris said he filmed the “pretty cool shark” at sunrise along the Dunedin Causeway Sunday morning.

Yanchoris has a YouTube channel where he posts his drone videos called 2nd Eye In The Sky Drones. He said that it’s going to be “an exciting summer,” adding that he hopes to get more great videos in the future.

In the description of his YouTube channel, Yanchoris said he’s a former firefighter who has done drone work for local fire departments, as well as anyone who needs aerial footage of their homes or special events.