PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Rising flood waters in Dunedin didn’t stop one curious creature from checking out the damage after Hurricane Idalia passed by the Tampa Bay area Wednesday.

WFLA viewer Steve Thompson was recording a video of the storm surge on Honeymoon Island, Dunedin when he captured something unexpected.

Just a few feet away from the inundated sea wall sprang a dolphin. Just as quick as it appeared, the sea creature was gone.

Floridians are warned to ‘turn around, don’t drown’ when confronted with storm surge. Thompson’s video serves as a perfect reminder that danger can lurk in seemingly calm or shallow waters.