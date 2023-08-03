CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard helped a boater to safety after he suffered a medical emergency dozens of miles off the Pinellas County coast.

On Wednesday, a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater Jayhawk aircrew was dispatched to the Gulf of Mexico, about 80 miles west of Johns Pass, where a boater requested assistance.

Video provided by the Coast Guard showed the crew loading the boater into a basket and lifting him up into the helicopter. In a Twitter post, the Coast Guard said the man was suffering from chest pains.

The crew flew the man to Tampa General Hospital for further treatment.