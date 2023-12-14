CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) welcomed 16 critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles earlier this month in an effort to save their lives after they were “cold-stunned” from frigid waters.

The CMA announced that the reptiles arrived in Clearwater on Dec. 5 from the New England Aquarium (NEAQ) facility in Quincy, Massachusetts. While up north, the turtles became “severely impacted by the frigid” New England waters, causing them to be “cold-stunned.”

With sea turtles being cold-blooded reptiles, they adapt to the temperature of their surroundings. However, when they’re exposed to prolonged periods of icy water temperatures, their circulatory systems slow down, rendering them unable to swim or function properly.

A total of 52 cold-stunned sea turtles were flown to Tampa, where they were then taken to CMA, and three other rehabilitation facilities in the Sunshine State.

According to CMA, the small turtles were taken to the Mote Marine Laboratory, Florida Aquarium, and Loggerhead Marine Life Center, where they’ll provide the “necessary care and support for their recovery.”

Over the past month, hundreds of sea turtles have been rescued along the New England coast, CMA said.

“This is a regular occurrence each winter and we’ve participated in the continued care of these turtles since 2016,” CMA veterinarian Dr. Shelly Marquardt said. “We know that their time in rehabilitation here makes a difference for the future of this endangered species, and we are proud to be able to contribute to their conservation efforts,” she said.

The aquarium is offering guests the unique ability to witness the sea turtles’ rehabilitation journey firsthand. For more information on how to assist in the recovery efforts, visit here.