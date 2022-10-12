ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Department of Transportation camera captured the moment a car exploded after becoming engulfed in flames on I-275.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle fire on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Wednesday morning at around 2:20 a.m.

A DOT camera positioned south of the bridge’s ‘hump’ showed the car with flames pouring out of the windows in the southbound lanes. An explosion sent blue sparks flying up into the air and into the water below the bridge.

There’s no word yet on what caused the car to catch fire or if anyone was hurt in the blaze.